Come and join us!

Accion del Sol news

A DATE for your diary, our next event at the refuge, is 8th June at 2pm. It will be an afternoon for all the family, including the very popular foam party for the children.

This is a chance for you to come and visit us, if you haven’t been to the refuge before, to see our 220 gorgeous dogs, desperately seeking loving, new homes.

Our staff and resident vet will be there to answer any questions you may have, regarding adopting a dog. Please do come and join in the fun. It’s a great day, especially for the dogs who love the extra attention.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol