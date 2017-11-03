Joey and Ana reunited

K9 animal news

HANDSOME Joey went missing, possibly stolen, a year ago from his home in La Caleta, Costa Adeje.

His family were distraught, and searched everywhere for him with no luck. A few months later, they had to return to Holland, and, with their beloved Joey still missing, they feared the worst.

However, two months ago, a lady found a lost dog in a local town. She took him to the vet to check for a chip. He had one, and it was Joey! The vet rang the Dutch contact number, and Joey’s mum could not believe the news that her boy had been found. She immediately started to make arrangements to bring him home.

Joey came to stay at K9 while his mum, Ana, sorted out flights, and, recently, the two were reunited. They are now at home in Holland and, without doubt, it’s happy ever after for this special guy. This is a great reminder of just how important it is to microchip your pet, and to keep your contact details up to date.

K9 Christmas Party

This year’s K9 fundraising Christmas Party is on Saturday, 9th December at Showtime, Adeje (exit 78, TF1). Tickets are 25 euros per person, and include a chicken meal or vegetarian option, drinks all evening (excluding spirits and bottled beers), and entertainment from Let It Be Beatles and compere Aidy Evans.

Tickets are available from: Lin on 626 344 799; Mikey at k9mikey@gmail.com: Studio 5 hairdressers, Los Cristianos on 922 794 304, and K9 refuge on 667 638 468. There will be raffles on the night, and please do bring along treats for the K9 wonder-dogs and cats.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.