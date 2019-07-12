Jilted ex ‘planned’ suicide for partner’s new woman

IN a plot that could come from a film, a 54-year-old jealous woman, allegedly, tried to stage the suicide of her former partner’s new girlfriend.

The unnamed woman is alleged to have lain in wait for her love rival in the lobby of the ex-boyfriend’s apartment building.

When her target arrived, the accused, allegedly, pulled out a 19-centimetre knife and forced her victim to let her into the apartment. Once inside and with the door safely locked, the so-called “suicide” plan was put into action.

Police say the attacker forced her victim to strip naked at knifepoint, then made her take sleeping pills, all the time wearing latex gloves to avoid fingerprints.

The jealous assailant then made a series of cuts to the arms and legs of the victim, who was then forced into the bath with the taps turned on, apparently, to stage a suicide.

But the victim’s screams put an end to the ghastly plan. Disturbed neighbours called police, who arrived at the fifth-floor home in north-west Spain’s Vigo, Galicia.

But puzzled police, who received no response, prepared to break the door down, only to hear a woman screaming for help, and a second person, who said she was looking for the keys. The alleged attacker then opened the door.

She had blood on her hands and tried to leave the scene, but the police were not letting her go anywhere. Police found the victim in the bath, who told them the other woman had a knife in her handbag. The injured person was taken to hospital suffering deep cuts, but, fortunately, not one had touched an artery.

Investigators found that in February, the alleged assailant had split from her boyfriend, who had taken up with the victim later the same month.

Police believe the victim had been followed by her alleged attacker for some months, while a plan was hatched for her revenge.

The defendant, who now faces charges of attempted murder and false imprisonment, has been remanded in custody by a Galician court.