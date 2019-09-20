Jet2 lays on extra flights to Canaries

JET2 is adding more than 11,000 additional seats to the Canary Islands for Winter 2019/20, to cater for the extra demand at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Additional flights, and larger aircraft will support this expansion.

There will be a new, weekly Thursday service to Fuerteventura from 13th February to 14th May, which means there will be up to three weekly services to the island.

The company will also be putting on larger aircraft for a period during November.

There will also be a bigger choice of Lanzarote flights, with a new weekly Friday flight, from 15th November to 13th December.

The Canary Islands continue to be a year-round favourite with holiday-makers. On top of additional services to Lanzarote and Fuerteventura, the company also offers year-round services to Gran Canaria and Tenerife, from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This is fantastic news for customers in Yorkshire.

“As the region’s biggest airline and tour operator, we have responded quickly to extra demand for our award-winning flights and ATOL-protected package holidays to Lanzarote and Fuerteventura, by putting on additional seats and larger aircraft.

“With more services and frequencies, holidaymakers now have even more choice and flexibility when it comes to where and when they would like to enjoy a getaway.” John Cunliffe, Aviation & Commercial Director at Leeds Bradford Airport, added: “We’re delighted that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are continuing to expand their offering to some of Europe’s most popular holiday destinations.

“The investment to increase passenger numbers shows that demand for Winter holiday travel remains strong. We look forward to working closely with the airline to welcome more holidaymakers from across the Yorkshire region.”