ALL JET2 FLIGHTS AND HOLIDAYS CANCELLED UNTIL 17TH JUNE

All Jet2 flights and holidays have been cancelled until at least 17th June due to coronavirus.

This announcement came shortly after the UK Foreign Office yesterday advised against any overseas travel ‘indefinitely’.





A spokesperson said: “In view of the ongoing uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to recommence our flights and holidays programme on June 17.”

All passengers due to travel before June 17 will be contacted by JET2 and they will be all entitled to a refund within 14 days.

“We are proactively contacting customers in departure date order to discuss their options, one of which is rebooking their holiday to a later date,” said the spokesperson.

“We recognise that these unprecedented events have had a huge impact on our customers, and we would like to thank them for their loyalty, understanding and patience.

“We are keeping this decision under constant review, in line with guidance from governments and the relevant authorities.”

“Although these are difficult times for everyone, the sun will come out again.”

If the situation with coronavirus does not improve or continues to get worse the June 17th date may be extended if necessary.