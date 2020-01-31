Jet2 continuing its summer expansion

JET2.COM and Jet2holidays are continuing regional expansion for this summer with an extra 700,000 seats from Manchester airport.

The 25% capacity hike over last summer will see 3.5 million seats available from the north-west hub, which was the base of defunct Thomas Cook Airlines.

Jet2 acquired former Thomas Cook take-off and landing slots at Manchester, Birmingham and Stansted airports, following the collapse of its rival in September.

Additional flights will run from Manchester to Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Majorca, Menorca, Alicante, Faro, Dalaman, Antalya, Corfu, Crete Naples and Bourgas.

The expanded operation means that the company will operate more than 330 weekly departures from Manchester during the summer peak, and follows capacity being added from other regional airports.

Jet2.com has also purchased Thomas Cook slots at Birmingham, Stansted and Manchester The operator previously announced 10 new destinations from Manchester, and Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief executive Steve Heapy said: “This hugely-expanded programme has come in response to the continued demand for our award-winning flights and holidays, from customers in Manchester and across the north-west.

“Over 3.5 million seats, and 10 brand-new destinations represent significant growth at Manchester airport, and we are delighted to be offering holiday-makers so much choice and flexibility.”

Manchester airport aviation director Julian Carr added: “It’s great to see Jet2.com increase its programme this summer at Manchester airport. I am sure the extra capacity and new destinations will prove popular with our annual 29.5 million passengers.”