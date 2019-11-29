Jet2 adds 200,000 extra seats to winter schedule

THE Jet2.com has now opened its projected operational base at Tenerife South, to support the airline’a hugely-expanded flight programme to the Canary Islands this winter.

It has added more than 200,000 departing seats from across nine of its UK bases this winter, responding directly to a huge demand from British holiday-makers, eager to visit Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria.

To support this expanded Canary Islands operation, the base at the South Airport enables the company to have a spare aircraft and replacement crew on permanent stand-by.

As well as further demonstrating its commitment to the Canary Islands, this investment enables the airline to continue delivering a VIP customer experience, and industry-leading punctuality.

It also allows Jet2 to support an expanded flying programme, with daily and multiple weekly flights operating to Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria this winter.

It also means holiday-makers can enjoy more flexibility around their holiday.

This move was pioneered by the group a decade ago, so that customers could choose holidays of any duration, to suit their budgets and needs.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are the UK’s leading operator to the Canary Islands, and we continue to demonstrate our confidence and commitment by adding more flights and holidays to the Islands.

“The opening of this operational base at Tenerife South underlines our commitment to the Canary Islands.

“It will play a key role in supporting our expansion, while also ensuring that we continue to deliver our award-winning customer experience.”

Pedro Martin, Tenerife Cabildo President, said: “We are thrilled that Jet2.com has chosen to open an operational base in Tenerife.

“It shows its continued commitment to the island, after adding in a lot of extra capacity this winter, which proves that Tenerife remains a top choice for UK holidays.”