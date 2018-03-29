Jerusalem comes to Adeje

IF you do nothing else this Easter, take time to visit Adeje this morning (Friday,) to witness the Adeje Passion Play, on the town’s main street;

It starts at midday at the bottom of the Calle Grande, with the staging of “The Last Supper”. The performance will take you through the last days of Jesus Christ, his suffering, betrayal and crucifixion, in a street theatre now recognised nationally as the cultural reference point at this time of year.

This street theatre, performed by local amateur actors and members of the public, turns the Calle Grande into Jerusalem at the time of Jesus Christ, with a market place, and complete with chariots, Roman soldiers and all those involved in the days of that era, which are still so important in the Christian calendar.

Mary Magdalene, Our Lady, the Apostles and Pontius Pilate, are all present, and, of course, Jesus Christ himself, played by people from the borough.

More than 300 members of the public have also been taking part in rehearsals over recent weeks to be involved in this emotive drama.

The performance has grown in standing over the years, and, today, it is very much an essential part of Adeje Easter Week. But it has also become part of the borough’s tourism offer.

To some, it might seem odd to use a religious event to promote tourism. But here in Spain, religion is an integral part of the local culture, especially at this time of year.

And with the changing face of tourism, for many visitors encouraged to seek out the “real” Tenerife… the “real” Adeje, this is one of the must-see events.

There is so much more to this island than sun, sea and sand. We have incredible landscapes, Spain’s tallest mountain, Teide, which is also part of a volcanic range that formed these islands.

We also have an aboriginal history, Guanche kings, as well as mummified bodies, which were left in caves. And, combining that with the religion introduced by the conquistadores, Tenerife really does have a wealth of cultural, tradition, history, patrimony and religion.

In addition, councils such as Adeje work to make it attractive and easy for both residents of all nationalities, and visitors, to participate in that local culture.

If you have planned to go to Adeje today, leave in time to find parking, wear comfortable shoes, and make sure you have sun protection, especially if you have children with you.

Do follow the recommendations of the local security personnel, in place to ensure that everyone has a safe, enjoyable time.

Be part of Easter Week in Adeje!