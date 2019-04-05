Janet puts spell on us

TENERIFE Loves Karaoke, sponsored by The Duke Shops, Costa Adeje, offers a €1,000 prize package for the winner, and an opportunity to perform at this year’s Tenerife Entertainment Awards.

This week, we headed back to a firm TLK favourite, Palm Mar’s Clouseau’s Bar for Heat Four, and, as in the past, there was a great atmosphere and a fabulous local crowd awaiting the contestants.

As in all previous heats this year, Clouseau’s Bar was busy, and we enjoyed another superb evening of fun.

Kerry Railton, host for the night, got proceedings underway by introducing the three judges, outlining the voting and what the judges were looking for, along with the prizes available for tonight’s winners, and the overall winner.

Sue was first on with a Lynn Anderson number, Rose Garden, which set, immediately, the standard for the evening, and she even provided some dance moves.

Then Pete took to the stage, singing Hey Girl Don’t Bother Me by The Tams, which certainly pleased the crowd.

Linda followed with Lee Ann Womack’s I Hope You Dance, and Dave then provided his version of Gerry and the Pacemakers’ I Like It, which had the crowd going again.

Former TLK finalist Janet treated us to the Annie Lennox version of I Put A Spell On You, which was followed by Chris performing Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline.

Next up was Chelsea, another former TLK Finalist, with a crowd-pleaser, Mamma Mia, by ABBA. Brian took us to the break with the Beatles’ toe-tapper Eight Days A Week, and how the crowd loved it!

The second half was soon underway, and we were treated to Dean Martin’s Little Old Wine Drinker Me. Then came an upbeat version of Brian Adams’ Heaven, by DJ Sammy, followed by another Neil Diamond classic, Love On The Rocks. A Tom Jones number was next, I Who Have Nothing, then a brilliant version of the Mary Poppins classic Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

When we’d all caught our breath, Kingston Town was performed, and the final song was a version of Dead Prez’ Hip Hop.

Kerry soon confirmed that the two going into this year’s semi-finals would be Chelsea and Janet, both receiving their heat trophies.

Everyone who participated was in top form, and all those who came to watch this heat had a fun-filled night at Clouseau’s Bar. We look forward to the next heat.

All at Tenerife Loves Karaoke thank everyone who entered this heat, as well as the owners and staff at Clouseau’s, who made this another memorable occasion, and our sponsors, The Duke Shops.

The next Tenerife Loves Karaoke takes place tomorrow (Saturday) at Marguy’s Bar and Restaurant, in Los Cristianos. Rules are posted on Oasisfm.com, and terms and conditions apply.