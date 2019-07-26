Jamie loses £25m after restaurant chain shock

THE eye-opening figures of Jamie Oliver’s now-defunct “Jamie’s Italian” restaurant chain have been revealed.

The closure of all but one of his 23 Italian restaurants has left the flamboyant chef with losses of around £25m.

In May this year, out of the blue, the company announced that it would be closing the doors to its flagship restaurants, leaving over 1,000 staff without employment.

Jamie, reportedly, used £1m of his own personal funds to pay the wages of the staff who lost their jobs, and used £18m of investment from his personal, holding-account company, Jamie Oliver Holdings, to inject into the business.

These personal investments were bolstered by creditors including HSBC, who put forward a staggering £39.4million in secured loans.

According to reports, he has currently paid the UK bank back a total of £4.7m and has made assurances for the remaining balance.

He will now focus on his new chain of healthy deli takeaways, in international airports around the world, the latest of which opened in Malaga airport this year