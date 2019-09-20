Jailed for 271 years, but rapist has weekends off!
A GYMNASTICS teacher from Malaga, sentenced to 271 years in prison for 13 rapes and 11 sexual-assault attempts on women, has had the conditions of his prison term relaxed.
Juan Carlos GR, 46, was imprisoned in 2005 for crimes committed between 1997 and 2002. Now, though, a Granada judge has granted the inmate leave from the Albolote prison at weekends.
Educators and psychologists there have been opposed to all the permits which have been granted.
They have even written reports and suggestions, in the hope of preventing the inmate from enjoying time away from his cell.
When released, Carlos will be given a restraining order, preventing him from being within 2,000 yards of his victims for another 15 years.
Yet he has another request, to fulfil what remains of his prison sentence in Albolote. But board members of Penitentiary Institutions have proposed that he be sent to jail in Algeciras or Malaga.
