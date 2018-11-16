Jail for the man who terrorised his family

AN abusive, 39-year-old man, from the Gran Canaria town of Teror, has been imprisoned for eight months, with a restraining order to keep away from his wife for two years, and from his son for one year.

Local Police arrested the man in the town of Los Giles, on the grounds of domestic violence, after reports that he was abusing his wife, and his 13-year-old son.

The incidents happened on 6th November, when the police received a call from a young teenager at around 1pm, asking for help. He said his father had just attacked him aggressively, and that he had escaped from the family home with his mother.

Local Police, as well as UPAL (family protection unit) attended the family home, where they found the youngster with his mother. The young boy had marks across his neck and arms, showing that he had been abused, physically.

When the police questioned the mother, she explained that the marks on her son were caused by her partner, the boy’s father.

He had returned home in a drunken state and decided to finish what had been a small discussion with his son, by battering him.

The mother had to drag the boy away from the father, who threatened to kill them, and they both ran off.

The 36-year-old mum told police that her partner had attacked their son several times, and that she had reported him on various occasions, and not only for his physical abuse on the boy.

She also claimed she had also suffered sexual abuse by her long-term partner. But she told the officers she had retracted the reports.