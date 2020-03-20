VIEW WHOLE
ITV CENTRES ORDERED TO CLOSE

The central Government has ordered the closure of all ITV testing stations across Spain and the Canary Islands with immediate effect.
No driver will be fined if the ITV on their car has expired during this time, and a grace period will be introduced after the lockdown period.

