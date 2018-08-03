It’s jobs galore, but we still need more!

THE number of new jobs created in Spain in the second quarter of the year totalled 469,900, which was the highest number recorded since records began, 10 years ago.

It has helped reduce unemployment by 306,000, with the jobless rate now standing at 15.28%.

That was the lowest for nearly a decade, according to data from the Active Population Survey (EPA). Unfortunately, though, there are still 3.49m jobless people.

The total number now employed stands at 19.34 million, and, should current trends continue, the number of jobs in Spain is likely to reach 20 million during the next year.

Most new jobs were created in the service sector (371,000), while the rebound in construction (63,400) was reflected in the figures.

Nearly all the extra jobs came in the private sector (up 457,800 to 16.22m) with the public sector adding just 12,100 to its 3.12m total.

By region, the biggest falls in unemployment were in Andalusia (-65,400), Madrid (-45,900) and Valencia

(-32,600). As for jobs created, the Balearic Islands led the way (+85,400), followed by Andalusia (+64,700) and Catalonia (+57,200).

Although the figures look good, there is a concern that many of the new jobs may be precarious. The number of temporary contracts increased by 5.6%, compared with the 2% rise in indefinite contracts.