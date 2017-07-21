It’s holiday time again

Have you got that Liberty feeling?

ONCE again, summer is here with a vengeance. Temperatures are soaring, and, with the influx of tourists, you have to keep your wits about you at all times when driving.

Holiday makers who rent a car may be driving on the opposite side of the road to their home country, like the British, so you need to be extra vigilant, and try to anticipate their possible mistakes.

One very common incident happens on roundabouts when drivers take the wrong lane. For example, if you want to carry straight on, it’s best to take the outside lane, and, if you intend to turn left, take the one on the inside.

What many people do is take the outside lane with the intention of turning left, but the driver on the inside lane, who is going straight on, has to be very careful to avoid a collision with the vehicle going all the way round.

Aside from the inevitable increase in traffic accidents with the huge influx of tourists from around the world, you need to make sure your car is up to scratch, too.

For example, always make sure your tyre pressures are correct, by checking them at least once a month, especially as road surfaces become very hot indeed, and will affect the pressures.

Needless to say, check the tyres, too, and make sure they are in good condition with enough tread. Also, check the car’s radiator water level; the last thing you want is to overheat if you’re stuck in a queue, and, worse still, have to wait for a breakdown truck.

It’s illegal to run out of screen-wash, so keep this topped up. Driving with flip-flops, or shoes without backs, is not permitted. Either. Obviously, seat belts must be worn all round, and children need safety harnesses. And, stating the obvious, mobile phones must not be used for speaking (unless using a built-in, hands-free device), and definitely no texting!

If you do have an accident, remember the following:

Stay calm and use the reflective vest

Use your vehicle’s emergency flashers, and place two warning triangles at appropriate distances from the vehicle. Stay away from oncoming traffic

Call 112 if necessary

Take photos of the incident, when safe to do so

Get statements and contact information from any witnesses

Complete the accident-report forms.

Happy holidays!