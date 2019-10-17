It’s food for thought, as players lap it up!

WEEK 15, and both the darts and the food seems to have been quite special. Gaffers # Team Hollywood kept themselves firmly in the title hunt, with a 6-2 home win over Mad Hatters, and, apparently, it was a good night. Importantly, “the food was great”.

Scooters & Chevys “A” and Loch Inn Bullseyes had a marathon game, which finished 5-3, the match being decided on the trebles game. And, along the way, Anita won her singles 3-2, with three double-one finishes… and, apparently, she hates double one. As for the food, well here’s the quote: “A long night, good fun, very hot, good curry. Thanks everyone, especially to the bar staff, Lindsey”.

Sandys Bandits had a house derby with Sandys Bookie Boys. The latter won 6-2, and not a single 3-2 on the score sheet. Pas O Nadas A were visited by Suters 20:30 Crew, and Luc knocked in two 180s, while Stevie Sub chipped in with another one for Pas O Nadas. So they won the maximums’ contest, but the match was shared 4-4.

Ourplace Playboys welcomed Pas O Nadas International, and, by all accounts, some amazing darts were thrown, including a 180 for the home team’s Del Boy, as the Playboys streaked into a 4-1 lead. But International fought back, and it all ended with a well-earned 4-4 draw for both teams.

The Pub visited Emerald B and ran out 7-1 winners, the home team having to settle for the team game. But it could have been closer because there were some tight games, and, importantly, a good night was had by all. The food was pretty good as well!

In Division 2, Naughty Nautas welcomed Ourplace Playgirls, and, in a tight match, the trebles game decided it, 5-3 in favour of the home team. As Mo put it: “A fantastic night, with all close games. Great banter, and Nautas took the trebles. Thanks, Shar, for the lovely stew.” That food theme is still there.

Pod, Karen and Tony, all undefeated in their three games, were the stars, as Pas O Nadas went to Sundowners, and won 7-1. Pink Elephant welcomed unbeaten Club Activo, and ruined their record with a trebles win that led to a 5-3 victory. Clearly, there were some great darts thrown, as Lynn Hind said: “Wow, what a fantastic night. This is what darts is all about.”

And if that doesn’t convince you, then Graham John Mackerrall’s words should do it: “Result 5-3 to PE! trebles to pe! Well, you can nail my b**ls to the floorboards with a rusty nail! What a fantastic night of darts, and never have I seen such a good night played so well, with such good banter! Per hitting a 180 didn’t help! Our 1st loss this season!”

Don’t think they cared about the food!

Scooters & Chevys B travelled to The Club House, and, as Mark Howe from the home team put it: “Club House 4 Scooters 4. Trebles went to Scooters. What a great night… could have gone either way. You guys played out of your skins. A brilliant performance. Top night!!!”

For me that’s as sporting as it gets. Credit to Mark.

Marilyns, who recently recorded their first win, are showing improved form, but not quite good enough to stop visiting Ourplace Breakaways, who clinched a 5-3 win. Clouseau’s were paid a visit by Picassos, and the home team took the trebles game to earn a 4-4 draw.

Palms Sports Bar were at home to Emerald Lounge, and the visitors, no doubt, boosted by Matts 180, went on to a very good 6-2 win. So Matt is getting the big scores, but daughter Laura is also getting in on things. They paired up for doubles, and Laura hit the winning double 16.

She might be getting sloppy, though, because it took her two darts! Last week she hit the winning double one, with her first dart. Who finds double one easier than double 16?