It’s no use calling the cops, they’ve been banged up!

A MEXICAN town’s entire police force has been arrested, following the murder of a mayoral candidate, just days before voters were set to go the polls.

Businessman Fernando Angeles Juarez was gunned down outside his hotel, becoming one of more than 120 politicians or candidates to be murdered in the run-up to Mexico’s general elections on Sunday.

The 64-year-old, mayoral hopeful, had taken a stand against poverty, inequality and corruption, said a close friend.

Following his murder, federal forces arrested the local police director and 27 officers, on suspicion of involvement in the crime, which took place in Ocampo.

Authorities in the western state of Michoacan said all members of the town’s police department had been detained for questioning by their own Internal Affairs department, for, possibly, violating the police code of conduct.

The town’s public security secretary, Oscar Gonzalez Garcia, was also arrested.

Local police tried, initially, to stop federal agents from arresting the police director. But they returned with reinforcements and arrested Garcia… and the entire local police force.

All were held on suspicion of complicity in the killing of Mr Angeles, said the local media.

Prosecutors have accused them of having links to organised crime groups.

Mr Angeles, who was shot dead last Thursday, was competing for the centre-left Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), which governs the long-troubled state. The surprise arrests happened in the early hours of last Sunday, and Mexicans will vote for a President and hundreds of federal, state and municipal posts this Sunday. But the campaign, which has been marred by violence, has been one of the bloodiest in Mexico’s modern history.

Dozens of politicians, candidates and activists have been murdered by criminal groups and gangsters, seeking to wipe out or intimidate those who are promising to be tough on crime, including drug-trafficking, and corruption.

Mr Angeles is the third politician to be murdered in the state of Michoacan in less than two weeks.