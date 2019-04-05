It’s business as usual for confident easyJet chiefs

A MAJOR budget airline has warned that it is seeing weakened demand from customers, both in the UK and Europe, and blames “unanswered questions surrounding Brexit”.

EasyJet shares fell 8% after the company unveiled their forecasts for the key summer season, despite the airline assuring customers “Book with confidence. We’ve been busy planning for Brexit, and, whatever happens, we’ll be flying as usual.”

Shares in other carriers also fell, with low-cost rivals Ryanair dropping 5%, and the International Airlines Group, which owns British Airways and Iberia, falling by 2%.

EasyJet said it was likely to record a £275m loss for the traditional tough six months to the end of March, when travel operators struggle to turn a profit.

But buoyant Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said: “EasyJet has performed in line with expectations in the first half. We have flown around 42 million customers, with a significantly reduced number of cancellations and continued high levels of customer satisfaction.

“We are, operationally, well prepared for Brexit. Now that the EU Parliament has passed its air-connectivity legislation, and, together with the UK’s confirmation that it will reciprocate, it means that, whatever happens, we’ll be flying as usual.

“I am pleased that we have also made progress on our European ownership position, which is now above 49%.

“For the second half, we are seeing softness in both the UK and Europe, which, we believe, comes from macro-economic uncertainty, and many unanswered questions surrounding Brexit, which are, together, driving weaker customer demand.”

Lundgren added: “We are rolling out further initiatives to support our trading, and we’re making significant progress in our Operational Resilience Programme, designed to make the easyJet flying experience better for our customers over the summer.

“As a highly-profitable airline, with one of the strongest balance sheets in aviation, easyJet is well positioned to connect Europe, seamlessly, with the warmest welcome in the sky.”