THREE ITALIAN REPATRIATION FLIGHTS LEFT TENERIFE TODAY

A total of 372 Italian citizens were repatriated from Tenerife Sur airport today, on the only three flights that operated out of the southern facilities.



This was confirmed by Silvio Pelizzolo, Honorary Consul of Italy in the province of Tenerife, who commented that the three planes, coordinated by the Italian Embassy and the Foreign Ministry, took off in a time frame of two hours and were at 66% capacity to avoid possible contagion among passengers.

Two of the flights made a stopover in Gran Canaria to collect more passengers before continuing their journey to Milan, while the other travelled to Rome.

Most of the passengers, many of them elderly, usually spend their winter on the Island and return to their country in the spring, taking advantage of the improved weather conditions.

According to the consul, the number of requests by Italian citizens yo return home from Tenerife, currently exceeds a thousand people, so new flights are already working for next week. This figure is in addition to the 2,500 people who left the Island up until March 25th.

According to AENA data, at the time of the health crisis, a total of 9,000 Italian tourists were in the Canary Islands, 4,000 of them in Tenerife.