Italian drugs’ mastermind captured in Gran Canaria

AN Italian drug-smuggler, wanted by own national authorities for his role in a trans-national criminal organisation, has been arrested in Gran Canaria’s resort town of Maspalomas, the Spanish National Police said in a statement on Thursday.

The Italian national, said to have trafficked notoriously “poor quality” cocaine to Malta and elsewhere, remained unnamed by the Spanish authorities. But he was reported to be one of the organisation’s most active members.

In addition to the previous narcotics-trafficking, for which he was wanted, the organisation he was leading, was, according to the National Police: “Assembling the necessary infrastructure to distribute drugs throughout Europe, mainly through the Netherlands, Spain and Malta.”

The Spanish officers said his organisation, formed by people close to a well-known Italian mafia clan, had prepared shipments of packages of coffee beans, with the cocaine hidden inside.

The Mafia clan, mentioned but not named by the National Police, is the Laudani Clan of Catania.

In making the arrest last week, the Spanish police said they had been following a request from the Italian authorities, who were keen to locate one of the most active members of a criminal organisation, related to drug-trafficking. In Spain, who had evaded arrest in Italy.

The Spanish police detailed how the Italian authorities, back in 2017, had created a plan to stake out the multi-national drug deliveries, which, they said, allowed them to discover who were the true recipients of the shipments, along with their connections with South America, Germany, Holland and Malta.

They added: “Also, as explained by the Italian judicial authorities, the suspect maintained direct relations with the suppliers in South America, a dangerous organisation which, in addition, distributed cocaine of poor quality.”

The arrest formed part of a Guardia Di Finanza di Messina (Sicily) anti-Mafia operation, carried out simultaneously in Italy, Spain and South America.

Eleven people were arrested, last month in Italy, as part of crackdown on the branch of the lucrative cocaine trade between South America and Sicily, in the words of the Guardia di Finanza di Messina.

The 2017 operation was initiated after around 1kg of cocaine had been found at Rome’s Ciampino Airport.

Italian judicial investigations revealed that the consignment was not a one-off, but, rather, part of a broader, structured operation, said the Italian authorities, operating in eastern Sicily with branches in Germany, Holland and Malta as well as in South America.