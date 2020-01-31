Island’s six earthquakes recorded in half-an-hour

THE National Geographic Institute recorded a total of six seismic tremors in the Canary Islands on Sunday morning.

Those of greater magnitude took place on El Hierro. The first arrived at 5.13am, some 30km deep, and was followed by three more.

The first, of magnitude 2.0, was recorded at 5.20am, east of Valverde, and the other two, of magnitude 2.5, occurred at 5.32am and 5.45am, south-west of El Pinar.

El Hierro is the second-smallest and furthest south of the Canary Islands, with a population of 10,798.

The island, home to a volcano, often experiences

micro-quakes, in which almost all seismicity is confined to depths of 9-16km below the surface.