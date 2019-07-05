Irish smuggler held, with ton of cocaine!

POLICE in Spain have arrested an Irish gang-leader fugitive, believed to have been working with Colombian cartels to smuggle cocaine into Britain.

The 49-year-old was held at his Costa del Sol home, along with a ton of cocaine, three hand-guns and €100,000 in cash.

He has been sought by police in Ireland for more than 20 years, following a high-profile cannabis bust there, according to the Irish Sun newspaper.

“This guy is considered a major criminal in the south, but he hasn’t been seen in the country for years,” a source told the newspaper.

“It was known that he had fled to England and was involved with other drug barons there, but he was importing drugs, primarily for the UK market, and was not of interest to the Irish Gardai (Police).

“However, if he ever returns here, he will be arrested and questioned over the 1998 seizure.”

Spanish police’s elite GRECO unit carried out the arrest, which came 10 days after the fugitive escaped a similar raid, following a suspected tip-off.

The Irishman was considered to head a gang, working with Colombians to import cocaine via Spain, after the National Police tracked key cartel figures.

The operation has already unearthed a total of 16 suspects, held in Madrid, Barcelona and Malaga, as well as in London, Windsor and Dorset.

Spanish police have so far not commented on the arrest, though it is understood that they consider the operation closed.