Irish Fiddler golfers swing into action for Cancer Bus

THE Irish Fiddler bar, in Puerto Colon, held its annual charity golf tournament last Friday, and, as usual, there was a fabulous response from the players.

They raised a grand total of 5,242 euros to help the charity fund keep the Cancer Bus on the road for deserving cases.

The event, which attracted 56 players, was staged at the Las Américas golf course, and the winning foursome comprised Mark Wallace, Dean Wallace, Craig Scott and John Knowles.

But the first prize went to Joe Reid, who beat Craig Scott (2nd)

and Willie Ross (3rd).

Other results: Nearest Pin, Stuart Anderson; Men’s Longest Drive, Fergal Flaherty; Ladies’ Longest Drive, Pauline Gaughran.

And to crown an excellent day’s golf, best-selling singer Daniel O’Donnell, the toast of Ireland, was on hand in the bar to present Cancer Bus Charity founder Carol Salisbury with the magnificent donation.

A delighted Carol, who knew nothing about the collection until a day or so earlier, is pictured with Daniel,

a frequent visitor to the island. And, true to form, he was in fine singing voice on the night!