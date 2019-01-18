Ireland beckons for top Adeje students

ADEJE Council, for the third year running, has announced details of awards for the borough’s most talented young people.

Through the Youth Department offices, under Councillor Zebenzui Chinea Linares, they are given annually to a number of top students from the borough’s secondary schools, and to those recognised for their contribution to the collective well-being of their local community.

Cllr Zebenzui Chinea said: “This year we are going a bit further with the prize, because we are extending the awards to those who have also dedicated themselves to some form of social service in the community, contributing to a balance of social and educative equality.”

The prize chosen to reinforce the education of the young winners, is a two-week summer camp in County Cork, in Ireland, accompanied by specialised personnel from the Youth Department.

The trip will be from the 6th-20th July and the prize includes flights, transfers and the two-week stay.

“We in the Youth Department believe that any investment in education is important, and that language skills are fundamental for further studies these days, even more so when we live in a zone that welcomes millions of tourists every year”, said the Councillor.

The winners, up to a maximum of 10 people, are chosen at the end of the 2018/2019 academic year from students finishing their studies in either of the Adeje public secondary schools, I.E.S. Adeje or I.E.S Galeón, based on their studies or “social commitment”.