Former IRA couple purchased properties to mask smuggling

TWO former members of the IRA were each jailed for two years, having been found guilty of laundering profits from tobacco-smuggling, through property purchases.

Donna Maguire, once dubbed the Angel of Death and Europe’s Most-Dangerous Woman, along with her husband, Leonard Hardy, were jailed for two years by the High Court in Madrid for the scheme.

They were arrested at the Lanzarote hotel in which they were staying in 2014, and the Madrid’s High Court was that until the time of his arrest, Hardy was engaged in “large-scale tobacco smuggling”.

He was said to “the head of an organisation,” which started operating in 2005, and began to be investigated by the UK customs service in 2010, in Operation Bayweek.

The judgement said: “The accused, either directly, or together with his wife (…), either using her or the Vinnea company, concealed the profits made from the smuggling of tobacco by laundering it in real estate investments.”

Vinnea was an import/export business run by Maguire.

The judgement noted that the known income of the couple could not explain how they managed to spend €987,410 on three properties, one in Alicante and the other two in Malaga.

As well as the prison sentence, the court ordered the seizure of the properties, or assets and cash of an equivalent value if they had been sold on.

The properties consisted of a house in Orihuela (Alicante), one in Nerja and a commercial property in Manilva (both Malaga).

Spanish authorities said in a January 2015 statement: “National Police officers have smashed an organisation involved in smuggling tobacco and alcohol.

“Among those arrested are the organisation’s alleged ringleader and his wife, both ex-IRA members.”

Hardy, from Belfast, was sentenced to six years prison for trying to blow up a British Army base at Osnabruck, Germany, in 1989.

He was released because the offence happened before the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Maguire, once Britain’s Most-Wanted Woman, received a nine-year sentence in Germany in 1995 after being found guilty of attempted murder and explosives offences, in connection with the attack.

She was released because she had spent six years on remand.