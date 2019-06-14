International team can’t scare League champions

AS another season begins, a truly-international team joined in, with players of six nationalities and genders pitted against their own Pas O Nadas A team.

But it was same-again by the league champions, as Luc hit a 180, and Daddy Cool’s 117 finish started their new campaign with a 7-1 victory.

The same result was recorded by Suters 20:30 Crew, who will be pushing for the title, with Steve hitting a maximum, as they cruised past Sandys.

Gaffer’s # Team Hollywood welcomed newly-promoted The Loch-In Bullseyes, and showed their class by restricting the visitors to just two legs, although better finishing from the Bullseyes could have won them more.

Emerald B found themselves 4-0 down in their first top-flight match, but they recovered to take a couple of games, before Barry hit a 99 check-out, to clinch a 6-2 win.

Scooters & Chevys A hosted Sandys Bookie Boys, ending the evening with just a single point from Anna, who beat the experienced Ramon. But his team-mates responded by taking the other seven games.

Palms Sports Bar and Emerald Lounge showed their class as both demolished their opponents 8-0, Ourplace Playgirls and Clouseau’s being the unfortunate victims.

Newcomers, but well-known players, formed Pink Elephant, who had a victorious start as they beat Scooters & Chevys

B 6-2.

And another new team, The Club House, with familiar names and inspired by Mark’s 180, beat Ourplace Breakaways 6-2. But, despite the scoreline, the latter had a brilliant night.

Yet another new team, Club Activo, got off to a winning start, as they travelled to Sundowners and came home with a 5-3 success.

Naughty Nautas were looking for a good start to the season, but, sadly, they were pipped 5-3 by Pas O Nadas. And, saving the best until last, Picasso’s overcame Marilyns 5-3, thanks to the highest check-out in the division so far, as Chairman Chas hit a bull to finish.

It was a great start to the new season for all players, venues and spectators, so let’s keep it going!

For more info, results etc, go to our facebook page Oasis FM Darts League