Interesting kitten facts

Cats Welfare news

IT’S impossible to resist the large eyes, adorable expressions and fluffy fur of kittens, but did you know ..?

Their eyes open at around a week old, but they can’t see or hear clearly until they are 2-3 weeks. They sleep for an average of 18 hours a day; even more interesting is that a certain growth hormone is only released during sleep.

Even newborn kittens can purr, and will do so whilse nursing, or when their mothers are cleaning them. While their squeaks and squeals are obvious, if you listen closely you’ll hear their contented little motors running.

Kittens can see colour once they get their full vision. They rely, very much, on a strong sense of smell that develops at the same time as their eyesight and hearing. They can be right or left-pawed, the same way people are right or left-handed.

Cats and kittens can fit their bodies almost anywhere they can squeeze their heads into, so be sure to exercise the utmost care when kitten-proofing your house. Their whiskers are about as long as their bodies are wide; this helps navigation through new places.

All kittens are born with blue eyes, and will have their fully-developed eye colour at around eight weeks old. Adult cats have 30 teeth, but kittens have only 26. They lose these baby teeth when they’re about six months old, and the full set of 30 will grow.

The average litter size for cats is 1-9 kittens, but the largest ever recorded was 19! That’s a lot of mouths to feed!

If you are considering adding a kitten to your family, we have beautiful ones for viewing at Vet Express (Torviscas Alto) and Don Perros (Las Chafiras), where, during normal working hours, you can look without any obligation.

Adoption is free, but there is a contract of care to sign to say that you will be a responsible owner and have it neutered when old enough. All black kittens are provided with free kitten injections, microchip and neutering, as is the second kitten if you adopt two kittens of any colour.

Contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com or ring or WhatsApp Maria (English) on 646629129, seven days a week, 9-6pm, or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm, on 671282773. All cats and kittens go on trial, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.