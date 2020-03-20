INTER ISLAND TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND CANCELLATION OF ALL NATIONAL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND SPAIN

A special state bulletin has been published relating to the restriction of air travel. This outlines prohibitions for internal Spanish flights including those from the mainland to the Canary Islands and restricts air traffic between the islands.

All flights originating at any airport located in the mainland and destined for the Canary Islands are prohibited.

These restrictions will come into effect at midnight the day after their publication in the BOE, therefore they will come into effect at midnight on Thursday. March, 19th.

Yesterday the Minister of Transport, Sebastián Franquis outlined new measures that restrict inter-island transport in order to safeguard public health and slow down the spread of COVID-19 virus within the Canary Islands.

It establishes that at least one daily flight be maintained between islands and inter-island connections are restricted to 18 daily flights. Normally over 200 flights fly between the islands every day. The proposals are as follows:

The maximum number of daily flights per direction between the different airports will be as follows:

Gran Canaria – Tenerife North: 4

Gran Canaria – Lanzarote: 3

Gran Canaria – Fuerteventura: 3

Gran Canaria – El Hierro: 1

Gran Canaria – La Palma: 1

Tenerife North – La Palma: 2

Tenerife North – La Gomera: 1

Tenerife North- El Hierro: 1

Tenerife North – Fuerteventura: 1

Tenerife North – Lanzarote: 1

Airlines will need to take the necessary measures to ensure maximum possible separation between passengers, limiting flights to 50% of their capacity.

Passengers must be able to justify the need to carry out the trip for any of the following activities:

+Guarantee the supply of goods and services to the population.

+Assistance to health centres, services and establishments.

+Travel to the workplace to carry out your work.

+Return to the normal place of residence.

+Assistance and care for the elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or especially vulnerable people.

+Due to force majeure or a situation of need.

With regard to inter-island ferries, this is also reduced to less than half of its usual frequency and subject to practically the same conditions as air travel. That is, those people who want to travel between islands by sea must justify the need to make the trip for any of the circumstances above and boats will sail at half their capacity.

In this way, the 62 maritime routes are reduced to 26, with the following frequencies:

Santa Cruz de Tenerife-Agaete: 3

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria-Morro Jable: 2

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria-Arrecife: 1

Santa Cruz de Tenerife-Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: 4

Corralejo-Playa Blanca: 4

Los Cristianos- San Sebastián de La Gomera: 4

Los Cristianos-Santa Cruz de La Palma: 2

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria-Puerto del Rosario: 1

Los Cristianos-Valverde: 1

Órzola-Caleta de Sebo: 4

Entry into all Canary island ports is also prohibited for all private vessels, regardless of origin.

The full Bulletin in Spanish can be found: – http://sede.gobcan.es/boc/boc-a-2020-054-1151.pdf