FURTHER INTER ISLAND FLIGHT REDUCTIONS

New restrictions on flights between the islands have been reduced by 96% compared to usual before the state of alarm was decreed.

The Minister of Transport, Sebastián Franquis, proposed the new restrictions starting this Saturday, as flights will be reduced to just ten each way per day, as opposed to the 18 that are currently in force, with the aim of intensifying the fight against the spread of the virus.

“We have determined a more restricted and safe mobility scheme that we are continually reviewing, increasing the reduction is necessary and adjusted to the reduction in demand, “said Franquis,” these new restrictive measures for inter-island flights, is to safeguard public health and mitigate the spread of Covid-19 within our autonomous community”.

With the first restriction measures activated last week, they went from 398 daily flights to just 36, which represents a reduction of 90%. With the new more restrictive measures, only 20 daily flights in total will operate between the islands, which is 96% less than before the state of alarm was decreed.