Innocent tourist closes airport, after pressing the wrong door button

A YOUNG Spanish tourist, who lost his way at Munich Airport and pressed the wrong button inadvertently, caused a security crisis that grounded 130 planes last Tuesday.

The returning holiday-maker, in his early 20s, was “horrified” at the repercussions. But he was arrested, and his innocent mistake could lead to a heavy fine, or even imprisonment!

He had just got off a flight from Bangkok, after a break in Thailand, and was set to catch a connecting flight, via Lufthansa to Madrid, from Germany’s second-busiest airport.

But after popping to the toilet upon disembarking, the man found the fellow passengers he had been following had already gone on ahead.

Unsure of which way to go, he started walking, but headed the wrong way down the passage. When he pressed a button to open a door he thought led to the next stage of his trek to the boarding gate, he discovered, too late, that it was the back door to the one-way-only security checks.

And, on his attempt to access the restricted area, alarms were set off across the airport.

Normally, to get into the area, a non-Schengen-zone passenger would have had to jump security checks, immediately flagging up a safety issue.

Standard procedure for this type of situation meant all travellers had to leave security and re-enter… and part of the terminal was evacuated!

This led to dozens of planes being cancelled immediately, and, as normal queues in the check-in area did not recover all day, delays continued, leading to more flights being grounded.

The total added up to 130, not counting the late departures. In all, 1,200 arrivals and departures had been planned for last Tuesday, adding up to around 120,000 passengers set to travel.

The culprit, who was arrested and could face criminal charges, told the police he was “horrified” that his honest mistake had shut down an entire airport.