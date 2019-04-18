Injuries force Almagro to retire after 19 years

SPAIN’S former world No.9 tennis star Nicolás Almagro has retired after a “marvellous tournament” at the Murcia Challenger Open, in his home city.

“I’m leaving tennis and I want to do it here, at my own Murcia Tennis Club, with my family, my friends, in my city, and at this marvellous tournament,” said the 33-year-old clay-court

Almagro won his first pro title in Valencia in 2006, three years after turning professional, and finishes on a high note, having collected 13 ATP trophies, two ATP 500 and 11 ATP 250 titles, all on clay.

His best year was 2011, when the Spaniard, known as El Bombilla, netted three titles, in Nice (France), Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Costa do Sauipe (Brazil), which elevated him to No.9 in the ATP rankings.

Almagro, part of a gilt-edged generation of top-10 Spanish tennis prodigies, including Rafa Nadal, Fernando Verdasco, David Ferrer, Tommy Robredo and Juan Carlos Ferrero, he was never out of the world’s top 15 for four seasons running, from 2010 to 2013.

His retirement comes just three short of achieving 400 victories, a total of 278 on the professional circuit. And he also won over $10m (nearly €9m) in prize-money, although he had failed to win an ATP title since a 2016 victory in Estoril, Portugal.

The London 2012 Olympic quarter-finalist and 2005 Mediterranean Games gold medallist has suffered several injuries over those past few years, which impeded his progress and led to his decision to retire.