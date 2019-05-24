Injured man’s €38,692 pay-out
A SANTA Cruz resident has received €38,692 from his local council after being traumatised for nearly a year, having fallen on a Galceran Bridge footpath in 2016 and injuring himself.
The man’s claim for injuries was confirmed by a spokesperson, who said the Council accepted that he had suffered a trauma.
