Injured man’s €38,692 pay-out

A SANTA Cruz resident has received €38,692 from his local council after being traumatised for nearly a year, having fallen on a Galceran Bridge footpath in 2016 and injuring himself.

The man’s claim for injuries was confirmed by a spokesperson, who said the Council accepted that he had suffered a trauma.

 

