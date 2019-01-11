Five injured in crash with bus

FIVE people were injured after their vehicle was involved in a traffic accident with a bus on Monday night, at around 10.20.

It happened on the northbound TF-1 at junction 67, just inside the Arona municipality. The Emergency Services sent an ambulance to the scene, where medics began to attend to the injured parties immediately.

They started with a 23-year-old woman, who was suffering considerable abdominal pain. They then turned to another woman, aged 33, who complained of severe back pain.

Together, they were taken to Hospiten Sur for further treatment and observation,

The medical team also attended to two other women and a man. All had various types of back injuries and were taken to Adeje’s Quiron Hospital for treatment and observation.