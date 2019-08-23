Infrared cameras to help save our whales

EIGHT critically-endangered North Atlantic Right Whales have died this summer, several of them having been hit by ships.

That has prompted Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans to announce a new round of funding to develop better ways for ships to find whales, and avoid striking them.

And one of those technologies is thermal infrared imaging.

“What we are exploiting here is the apparent temperature contrast between the background, which is the ocean, and the whale spout itself,” Dan Zitterbart told Living Lab Radio. Zitterbart an assistant scientist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, and part of the team developing the technology.

“A very characteristic whale blow can be picked up in thermal infrared cameras as a warm feature, compared with the background,” he said.

Zitterbart and his team have already shown that the concept works. By the end of 2020, they plan to have a prototype machine, which they can test on commercial vessels.

As a scientist, it isn’t Zitterbart’s role to commercialise the machine, but rather, to get it to a point where it works without an expert at the helm. Whether or not infrared cameras can help North Atlantic Right Whales is an open question.

Zitterbart said the technology was more likely to help the fast ferries near the Canary Islands, for example. “They have a massive problem with ship strikes of sperm whales,” he said. “And they are pretty manoeuvrable ships, so they can slow down pretty quickly. But if you’re talking about a super-tanker, that’s a different scale of the problem.

“Nevertheless, with just 400-odd North Atlantic Right Whales left in the world, it’s time to throw everything we have at the problem.”

He added: “We estimate that every one of those deaths, reduces, dramatically, the survival rate of the species.

“So, if we can get a piece of the pie with all the different technologies that are out there, I believe that’s the best we can do.”