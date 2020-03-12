Information lines about COVID-19

THE Ministry of Health is maintaining an active toll-free telephone line (900 112 061), from which a nursing team, under the co-ordination of the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC), will respond to requests for information from the public about the COVID-19.

These requests can include prevention measures, possibilities of contagion and false concepts related to the virus.

It is also important that people, who believe they might have symptoms related to the coronavirus (cough, sore throat, fever and feeling of shortness of breath) and have returned in the last 14 days from any areas of risk, or are related to someone who comes from those points, should contact 1-1-2,.

That means they can avoid going directly to the Primary Care Centres, or Hospital Emergencies.

Through this route, samples taken at home will be managed, although the population is also asked to use this resource rationally, and only when the above conditions are met.