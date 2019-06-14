VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Indian organised a trail of immigrants to Spain

A MAN from India is understood to have organised the human trafficking of immigrants, between the Asian continent and Spain, via Morocco.

The accused was living, illegally, in Tangier, Northern Morocco, when his property was raided. He was found to have 16 immigrants living with him.

They were from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and were said to have paid between 1,000 and 7,000 dollars to enter Europe.

The illegal group will be interviewed to determine the route they took to get to Morocco, while the Indian man, apparently,  responsible for bringing them people to the country, will be investigated and will, presumably, face a trial if there is a case against him.

In recent years, there has been an increasing number of immigrants from Asia, but the bulk of them still originate from sub-Saharan regions.

Moroccan authorities say that so far this year, they have deported a total of 30,000 immigrants, while in 2018, some 89,000 illegals were sent back.

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=48195

Posted by on Jun 14 2019. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites