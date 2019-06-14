Indian organised a trail of immigrants to Spain

A MAN from India is understood to have organised the human trafficking of immigrants, between the Asian continent and Spain, via Morocco.

The accused was living, illegally, in Tangier, Northern Morocco, when his property was raided. He was found to have 16 immigrants living with him.

They were from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and were said to have paid between 1,000 and 7,000 dollars to enter Europe.

The illegal group will be interviewed to determine the route they took to get to Morocco, while the Indian man, apparently, responsible for bringing them people to the country, will be investigated and will, presumably, face a trial if there is a case against him.

In recent years, there has been an increasing number of immigrants from Asia, but the bulk of them still originate from sub-Saharan regions.

Moroccan authorities say that so far this year, they have deported a total of 30,000 immigrants, while in 2018, some 89,000 illegals were sent back.