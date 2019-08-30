The importance of keeping information up to date

IN this issue, we are going to remind you of why it is important to keep your address and other details up to date, bearing in mind recent fatal, and near-fatal, accidents, that have occurred in the South of the island.

In past years, your full name and address would appear on your vehicle’s “permiso de ciculacion”, as did it on the old-style, paper driving licences. However, times and technology have moved on, and, with the introduction of data protection, Tráfico no longer print your address on the “permiso de circulacion”, nor, indeed, on the Spanish Driving licence.

Most will be aware that, here in Tenerife, you are normally identifiable by your NIE or DNI number, from which the authorities can find your address, when necessary. So far, so good. However, many people rent property here, and move fairly frequently, but most do not give a moment’s thought to advising Tráfico, Hacienda and the Seguridad Social of the change of address. Sometimes, this can become very costly.

Why, one may ask? Well, for example, if you get a speeding ticket, or other fine or infraction, which is delivered by post, and your address is wrong, you will not receive it. The official line is that a minimum of two letters are sent (sometimes more), and then the “debt” is passed to Hacienda.

They, too, then issue several letters, and if there is no response, the details are then listed in the Oficial Boletin, which is published daily. The first you may know of such a fine is when there is an embargo on your bank account, or money has been taken, about which you know nothing, in some cases clearing your account completely.

This doesn’t stop you putting money in, you just can’t draw the amount embargoed. If your address at Tráfico had been up to date, you would have received the first or second letter, and could have dealt with it, accordingly. This also applies to fines, non-payment of social security etc.

There are also other reasons why your address should be up to date. In the event of a fatal accident, the police may need to contact the next of kin or responsible person. We always recommend that in your phone you have Aa contacts. These are people to whom you can contact, in the case of an emergency.

However, not only does it mean that you, if you are able, can contact them, but, in emergency situations, the Aa contacts are accessible by the emergency services from your phone, even if it is locked. What you should do is to enter in your contacts like this

Aa Andy Smith 629123123, for example. The police can then call this person if you are unconscious etc.

It is also important that you are aware of all medications you take, and any allergies, and most Apple and Android phones have an app which enables you to record your medical information, emergency contacts, allergies, doctors who you are seeing etc. This can prove lifesaving if, for example, you are taking blood thinners, and are involved in an accident.

Not only does this apply when you are driving. As a pedestrian, you should always have identification with you, in case of an accident, illness etc.