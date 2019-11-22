Illegal TV provider smashed by police

THE National Police have conducted a huge two-year raid, to dismantle an IPTV reseller television system, worth a reported €1m.

They are hoping that this raid on an illegal TV provider has put a dent in the supply chain, which re-sold its services to multiple IPTV services.

That’s according to TorrentFreak, a publication dedicated to bringing the latest news about copyright, privacy, and everything related to file-sharing.

Police have arrested 12 people, four charged with managing access to content, attracting customers, and collecting cash through various platforms, from selling captured broadcast singles. The other eight people were detained for selling the service.

The arrests happened in Tenerife, Madrid, Toledo, Alicante, Murcia, Gran Canaria and other locations.

But the biggest success for the police was finding15 hard-drives and 10 computers, likely to contain the names and information of everyone the IPTV owners worked with.

This news comes after Police in Italy, the Netherlands, France, and Bulgaria raided multiple locations in an attempt to shut down what they believe is the back end of many illegal IPTV services.

Xtream-codes.com is, reportedly, the company behind the software systems that run many IPTV services, and it was reported that as many as 50 million people used a service run by Xtream-Codes. The company offered an “all-in-one” solution to operate an IPTV service.

But, say police, they now have control of the system and have, reportedly, cut off 5,000 clients, servicing over 50 million customers around the world.

Exactly what IPTV services used Xtream-Codes is unknown, as is the data police uncovered. But it is more than likely that they now know the names and locations of many of the 5,000 clients selling the IPTV services.