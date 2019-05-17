I’ll kill you all, threatens Ryanair plane passenger

PASSENGERS on a Ryanair flight rescued a flight attendant as a man who, allegedly, threatened to “kill every single passenger”, grabbed a fire extinguisher, apparently to hit her with.

Mobile-phone footage shows travellers on the Manchester-Gran Canaria flight struggling to restrain the man, who had flown into a fury.

He is believed to attempted opening the exterior door several times, and he also ripped the top of a female passenger during the incident, as well as taking her mobile phone.

Passengers then had to keep him pinned to the floor for about 45 minutes, while in the video, he can be heard shouting: “I will kill every single one of you.”

He adds: “I will literally burn your house down. I’ve grown up in Little Level, Bolton, and I will defend for myself.

“I will literally fight every one of you and kill you, and don’t think I’m joking. I will kill every one of you!”

The man was arrested on arrival in Gran Canaria, after Ryanair called for police assistance

The trouble-maker, who has been banned, permanently, from all Ryanair flights, will be dealt with by Spanish police.