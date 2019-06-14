Iconic tourist magnet has planning permission now

IT has taken a staggering 137 years and €4.6m, but Barcelona’s iconic, as-yet-unfinished, Sagrada Familia basilica has finally been given planning permission.

In a process that old hands in Spain might recognise, following a series of corruption cases, which led to a tightening of regulations, building of the Barcelona landmark started in 1882, which was a full three years before a construction permit was first requested.

But things then seemed to go a little quiet when it came to the legalities. Building work carried on at its own leisurely pace, as finances allowed, and no-one worried too much about the paperwork.

After all, it had been applied for… so “just carry on building until someone tells you stop,” was the message given, and one so familiar to Spanish people in the past.

Over the years, the basilica grew and grew, eventually becoming the Catalan city’s biggest tourist attraction.

Eventually, though, it was realised that although an application had made, no one saw any record of permission actually being given to construct the enormous church.

It was a tricky situation, so Barcelona City Hall decided that the application had to be processed.

After all, halting construction, or even ordering demolition, was hardly an option!

The permit has now been given, but it will cost the foundation carrying on construction work millions of euros.

It has agreed to pay the city council €4.6min fees for building permits, which will last until 2026, which should be enough to complete the present phase.

One of the central towers to be completed in this time-scale will make La Sagrada Familia, Europe’s tallest religious structure at 172.5 metres.

Antoni Gaudi, the original architect, envisioned 12 such towers, one for each disciple, but it is unlikely that they will all be finished.

Around 4.5 million tourists pay up to €50 each for a guided tour of the edifice each year, with a further 20 million estimated to see it from the outside, according to the city council.

At least they now know it is not yet another of the “illegal builds”, which are so common in Spain.