Ice-age wolf’s head dwarfs descendants

SCIENTISTS have revealed the severed head of a huge Ice Age wolf, baring its teeth, which dates back more than 40,000 years.

The snarling beast, with its brain intact, was found preserved in permafrost, in the Yakutia region on Siberia.

The head is almost 16ins long, nearly twice the size of the average head of its modern-day descendant, the Gray timber wolf, at 9.1-11ins.

It was discovered above the Arctic Circle by local man Pavel Efimov last summer, near the remote Tirekhtyakh River. But the find has only now been disclosed.

The reason for the wolf’s head being severed is, obviously, not known. But it’s unlikely to have been an ancient hunter’s trophy, since it is believed that early man started to arrive in this part of northern Russia around 32,500 years ago.

Russian scientist Dr Albert Protopopov said: “This is a unique discovery of the first-ever remains of a fully-grown Pleistocene wolf, with its tissue preserved.

“We will be comparing it with modern-day wolves to understand how the species has evolved, and to reconstruct its appearance!

The predator, with a thick, “mammoth-like” coat and impressive fangs, seems to have been larger than today’s Siberian wolves.

Scientists at the Swedish Museum of Natural History will examine the Pleistocene predator’s DNA, says The Siberian Times.

The discovery of the wolf was announced in Tokyo at an exhibition of frozen beasts’ remains, including woolly mammoths.