Iberostar bang on target

Basketball

IBEROSTAR Tenerife, glowing with pride, returned to top form with two hefty victories, and they have also signed a new player to fill an injury gap.

Last weekend, they saw off Vitoria’s Baskonia 86-74 at their La Laguna stadium with a solid squad effort. The balance of play swung in the first two quarters 21-13 and 16-27 but settled into a nice flow with scores of 27-17, and 22-17.

Tim Abromaitis, who led the charge with 17 points, was well-backed by Mateusz Ponitka and Kositas Vasiliadis, on 16 each.

With the league points secured, Tenerife set off for Sicily to play Capo D’Orlando on Tuesday in the European Champions League, and how they performed!

Their huge 106-59 success secured progress to the next stage of the competition, and they won each quarter easily: 21-9, 29-16, 23-20 and 29-14. Kositas Vasiliadis, with 16 points, was on top form, and Davin White (14) was right on his tail.

With captain Nico Richotti out for the rest of the season with cruciate ligament damage, Iberostar moved fast to sign shooting-guard Josh Akognon as a replacement.

The 31-year-old American-Nigerian from California, who started out with Washington State University, has vast experience in many countries.

His last team were in the Chinese League, and, after passing all medical tests this week, Josh will make his debut on Sunday at home against Madrid’s Estudiantes.