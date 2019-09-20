Hull of a drug haul by Guardia’s divers

GUARDIA Civil officers, along with the Spanish Customs, have seized a 52kg cocaine haul, hidden carefully in a ship.

It was actually heading for Valencia, but it stopped off for a maintenance check in Gran Canaria, after a long trip from Brazil.

The drugs were discovered at the beginning of August, hidden carefully among various mechanical parts of the ship.

But a team from the anti-delinquent and anti-drug department in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, have been collecting important information, which could lead to them discovering new ways of drug-trafficking.

It is an exercise in attempting to prevent the trafficking into Europe, specifically Spanish territory.

The Guardia Civil have also obtained information about new smuggling methods. And, in this case, the “blind hook” technique was used.

This particular smuggling method consists of attaching the product to specific areas of the submerged part of the ship, making drug detection even more difficult.

Guardia officers, with the help of the Customs, located the ship during the early hours of 3rd August, when the ship had been docked.

Specialised officers from the Guardia Civil Underwater Activities (GEAS) dived to check out the hull of the ship. And that’s when they located the drug find.

They came across rubber tyres attached to the hull, all chained together. But on closer inspection, the divers found packages stuffed inside the tyres,

When the officers took a closer look, they discovered several packages of cocaine, which all varied in weight.

After collecting all the packages, they weighed them in at 52kg kilos.