Huge weekend clean-up rids beaches of rubbish

AS many as 180 volunteers took part in a mammoth clean-up last weekend across the Canary Islands, specifically along the rocky, coastal areas.

It proved to be a worthwhile task because they were able to collect around 5,500kg of accumulated rubbish, and, to date, it has been reported that 26,000kg of waste had been removed from 40 rocky coastlines around mainland Spain.

Last Saturday, in the Canaries particularly, 30 volunteers removed 1,400kg of rubbish from the Valleseco beach in Santa Cruz. Another 80 people ventured to Porís, in Arico, where they removed 500kg, comprising various types of plastics, cans, bottles, tires and textile remains, along with hundreds of cigarette butts, floating, mainly, some 100m from the surface.

The rubbish collected in Gran Canaria’s Valleseco consisted of bottles and cans, several plastics and, most surprisingly, several truck wheels!

In La Gomera, the clean-up continued with the removal of a fascinating 3,500kg, featuring plastics, glass, plastic containers, wheels, batteries, wooden pallets… and even sex toys among the rubbish!

As well as the weekend’s accumulated rubbish, recent studies show that Poris de Abona is one of the most affected coastlines across the whole of the Canary Islands, which are plagued with microplastics.