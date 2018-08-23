VIEW WHOLE
Huge man stuck in a hospital bed

A MAN in poor health and hugely overweight, has been trapped in a Valencia hospital because, say officials, they lack the means to care for someone who weighs more than 350 kilos.

The patient, Teofilo Rodriguez, is unable to walk and struggles to breathe, and his back is said to be covered with bed sores.

His family say he suffers from a thyroid problem, but he has caused headaches for hospital staff, and fire-fighters!

They had to modify a wall for his recent admission to the hospital when, after getting him there, they discovered he could not fit in through the door.

He remains in the publicly-owned, privately-managed hospital, because an attempt to remove Rodriguez failed when the stretcher used to help take him buckled under his vast weight.

His sister, Devora, told reporters: “Moving him is very painful for him, and the fire-fighters have to get him out”.

His family have launched an appeal against the hospital’s decision to remove Rodriguez, and they have refused second attempts to move him on another stretcher, able to withstand the pressure.

 

