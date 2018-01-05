Huge charity bonanza!

EACH year, the Amigos de Gillian Banks raise money for a day centre in Granadilla, attended by 24 under-privileged children.

They help to pay for school uniforms and books, visits to local attractions, and Christmas events and presents, as well as the more-basic needs of the children. Because the centre closes for a week, they start a Christmas food appeal.

Last October, the charity brought 30 singers and dancers from the UK, to perform four shows on the island, and, working in partnership with Helping Hands and Live Arico, raised a fantastic 6000 euros.

The charity then launched its choristers food-hamper appeal, and began the mission of feeding the 24 children during Christmas week. The youngsters come from all sorts of backgrounds, but their basic needs are not always being met, and this is how the centre and the charity help them.

The parents need to feed the children as well as themselves, whilst the centre is closed, and staff have a well-earned break. On Thursday, 28th December, the charity took them all to Primark in Santa Cruz, and gave each child 15 euros to buy something “new” for Christmas.

Being able to chose clothes/underwear/ novelties, and make decisions with their “own” money, was the cause of much excitement. The following day, the charity transported 66 “Bags for Life”, full of food, to distribute amongst the families for the festive period.

The Mayor of Granadilla and Head of Social Services came and gave their support, as well as centre staff and social workers, and, of course, the children and their families. The appeal gathers momentum each year, and gives great support to the families over this Christmas period, when schools and centres, which offer that external help, are closed.

The look and expressions of gratitude are overwhelming, and the pleasure of giving to these under-privileged children is very rewarding. Thank you to all who have given or helped; if you would like to get involved, please contact us on Facebook or www.amigosdegillianbanks.com