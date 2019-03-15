House thieves caught

FOUR men, who forced their way into an Igueste property through a door, were spotted by neighbours, who alerted Candelaria’s Local Police.

Officers were there in no time, and they were able to identify and arrest all four individuals, as they attempted to escape in a car.

The officers, who also searched the vehicle and found several tools as well as gloves, then checked the property and found the door-lock tampered with.

All four individuals were charged with forced entry into a property, as well as robbery, and the case is now in the hands of the Guardia Civil.