Hotel’s hard-up staff forced to go on strike

EMPLOYEES at the Miramar Hotel in Puerto de la Cruz have been on strike since last Wednesday (8th January), protesting at the repeated non-payment of salaries.

And on other occasions, they say, there have been delays in paying salaries by the Hotel Elegance Miramar company.

The workforce have not received their salaries for November and December 2019. And, stress workers, the company’s management has shown an “insensitive and petty attitude” towards the staff’s situation, depriving them of wages at a time when money was particularly necessary for Christmas and Three Kings Day.

The Public Employees Union, Intersindical Canaria (IC), points out that the workforce have been receiving their pay late for a long time, which has forced them to strike.

And, it suggests, they will maintain this action until the company fulfils its obligations.