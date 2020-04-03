HOSPITAL TEST POINTS FOR HEALTH WORKERS
Both of the main two hospitals in Tenerife and Gran Canaria, the University Hospital Nuestra Señora de Candelaria and the University Hospital of Dr. Negrín, now have external testing points for health workers and professionals referred by the Risk Prevention Service, who are classed as being in close contact with someone who is a possible, probable, or confirmed case of COVID-19.
