HOSPITAL OR PRISON? LA LAGUNA WOMAN CHOOSES PRISON!

The 29-year-old woman will now have to serve a four-month prison sentence that she had suspended while receiving hospital treatment.

María de los Ángeles Lorenzo-Cáceres y Farizo was given a four month sentence last week in Court Number 4 of Santa Cruz, for breaching confinement up to three times, especially as she had tested positive for coronavirus and was supposed to be quarantined.

They ruled that the sentence would be suspended, as long as she spent the rest of confinement hospitalized for as long as the state of alarm lasts, in the Hospital de Nuestra Señora.

She was taken to the hospital last week against her will, after a request for a forced admission by the health authorities, by an ambulance guarded by the Canary Police.

However, the woman did not want this, and yesterday left hospital and entered the Tenerife II Penitentiary Centre, by decision of another magistrate, the head of the First Instance Court Number 1, César Romero Pamparacuatro.

The reason is none other than non-compliance with the condition adopted by the previous court, so now she will have to serve a four-month prison sentence.

In this regard, it should be remembered that penalties of two years or less in prison are not automatically suspended if it is a first offense, as is popularly believed, but rather it is a power of each court, who decide on the matter based on the “peculiarities of each case.”